Hockenson averaged 13.0 PPR points per game in his 10 matchups as a member of the Vikings, but that number is propped up by a ludicrous 35.9 PPR point explosion against the Giants in Week 16. He even blew up again versus the Giants in the playoffs to the tune of 22.9 PPR points. Without that regular-season game against New York, Hockenson averaged 7.8 targets and 10.4 PPR points per game. That's still not bad -- only seven TEs averaged more Fantasy points per game and only Travis Kelce had more targets per game. The addition of Jordan Addison to the offense will sting, but Hockenson should remain a key part of the Vikings' pass-happy system. Hockenson's target volume should push him into the 11-point-per-game range in PPR. He's well worth a pick after 60th overall in PPR and 70th overall in non-PPR.