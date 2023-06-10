Bigsby earned playing time immediately as a true freshman and found early success as a running back, receiver and return man, including racking up 268 all-purpose yards against Arkansas. He continued to find success both in the box score and the underlying metrics (sixth-best in yards after contact, 11th-best in forced missed tackles, seventh-best in breakaway run percentage in 2022, per PFF). Where Bigsby can immediately help the Jaguars is in the red zone, an area where Etienne struggled last season. If he can earn the red-zone role early, Bigsby is a great RB to prioritize drafting in the final rounds of your draft. In rookie-only fomats, Bigsby is worth considering late in Round 2.