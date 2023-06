The Eagles selected McKee in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Stanford, but he's not expected to have a prominent role in his rookie campaign. McKee is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Philadelphia has Jalen Hurts as the No. 1 quarterback, and Marcus Mariota is the top backup. At best, McKee will be No. 3 on the depth chart, but he shouldn't play much in 2023, even if any injuries occur.