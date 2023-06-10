Heinicke signed with the Falcons this offseason, and he will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Desmond Ridder. Heinicke is not worth drafting in most leagues. He could be a waiver addition during the season if he starts for Atlanta at any point, and that's something to keep an eye on in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Heinicke played well at times in Washington in 2022 and scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three of nine appearances but never posted consistent production. It would likely be more of the same in Atlanta, but we'll have to wait until something happens to Ridder to find out what Heinicke can do with a new team. Most likely, Heinicke will not produce enough in 2023 to matter for Fantasy managers.