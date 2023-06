Hill remained a highly-effective option in the red zone for the Saints in 2022 en route to finishing as the fifth-best tight end in Fantasy (half-point PPR). The issue is that you couldn't count on Hill on a weekly basis. One week, he'd blow up for 100-plus yards and multiple touchdowns, and the next week he'd put up a goose egg. Hill makes for a better Best Ball format pick. If you start him in 2023, it seems more likely that it will come after adding him at some point via the waiver wire.