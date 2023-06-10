At the time of publication, Bridgewater remains a free agent, but he's expected to sign with a team to be a backup quarterback. He has limited Fantasy value and is not worth drafting in most leagues. In 2022, Bridgewater was the No. 2 quarterback in Miami, but he struggled with injuries and was unable to help at times when Tua Tagovailoa was hurt. Bridgewater appeared in three games where he attempted at least 19 passes, and he scored more than 12 Fantasy points just once over that span. Keep an eye on where Bridgewater signs, and he could be worth a late-round flier in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.