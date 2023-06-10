Marshall is starting to receive some early buzz entering his third season, but the former second-round pick finished as a top-24 WR just once in 2022, so that buzz is certainly not based on production. It's all about projection for the 23-year-old Marshall, and at the very least he should be part of a healthier passing game overall with Frank Reich running the show and talented passer Bryce Young at quarterback. Marshall makes for a fine dart throw in the mid-to-late rounds, but if his price tag continues to rise, the juice might not be worth the squeeze.