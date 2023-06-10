McLaurin closed the 2022 campaign on a high note, and hopefully that carries over to this season. He's worth drafting as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues as early as Round 4. Last season, McLaurin scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his final five games. The last outing of that stretch in Week 18 against Dallas was with Sam Howell making his first NFL start, and Howell targeted McLaurin six times for three catches, 74 yards and a touchdown. We'll see how the two connect over a full season, and McLaurin has to contend with second-year receiver Jahan Dotson competing for targets. There's still the chance McLaurin can be a top-15 Fantasy option in all leagues, but we'll be a little conservative with our projection given the limited sample size with Howell. And Howell also has to prove he's better than Jacoby Brissett in training camp. But McLaurin is a definite starter in three-receiver leagues and should hopefully start in all formats in 2023.