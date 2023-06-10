It is difficult to get excited about drafting a 29-year-old receiver coming off a torn ACL when that receiver has never posted even an 800-yard season in the NFL. And we don't have Patrick ranked as someone who should be drafted in a standard league. But that doesn't mean you should totally avoid him either. First, he could be the guy who keeps Marvin Mims from getting on the field early in his career. Also, he could be a problem for Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton. In 2020, Patrick only averaged four fewer receiving yards per game than Jeudy and scored twice as many touchdowns. In 2020 all three averaged between 45.6 and 46.7 yards per game. If Patrick beats out Mims and Sutton or Jeudy misses time, Patrick could be Fantasy relevant again.