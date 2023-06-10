Pollard has the chance to be a breakout Fantasy running back this season, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 1 in all leagues. He should not fall past the middle of Round 2 in most formats if he remains the leader of the Dallas backfield. At the time of publication, Pollard's main competition for touches is Malik Davis, Ronald Jones and rookie Deuce Vaughn since the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott in March. There is speculation Dallas can bring Elliott back, and that would hurt Pollard's ceiling. If Elliott does not return to the Cowboys and the backfield remains as is, Pollard has top-five upside. In two games without Elliott in 2022, Pollard combined for 54 PPR points, and Elliott leaves behind 12 rushing touchdowns from last season and 231 carries. Pollard already stepped up in 2022 with Elliott when he averaged 14.8 PPR points per game, and hopefully Pollard can handle an increased workload. He was already at offseason workouts in May following his broken ankle in the playoffs, which is a great sign, and Pollard should be headed for a huge year in 2023 as the expected leader of the Dallas backfield. Should Elliott or another running back sign with the Cowboys, Pollard could fall to Round 3 in most leagues, but it's doubtful anyone is coming in to replace Pollard as the starter in Dallas.