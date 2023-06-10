Etienne ascended into a consistent Fantasy producer in Year 2 after a slow first six weeks. Etienne had four top-seven weekly finishes in PPR and he was the eighth-best running back from Weeks 7-17 in non-PPR. Consistency wasn't Etienne's forte, however, and he finished outside the top 24 eight times. Etienne's Fantasy stock has risen heading into 2023 with the expectation that he'll score more in an offense that is one of the most likely to break out, but there are two major red flags in his profile. He had the fifth-most carries (23) inside the 10-yard line but he only scored on four of them in 2022. Rookie RB Tank Bigsby is built to be a better red-zone back and could take that role over immediately. Also, although billed as a receiving threat, Etienne wasn't involved much in the passing game in 2022 and his target share could slip more with Calvin Ridley added to the mix. If you buy the Jaguars offense breaking out and want a main piece, target Etienne early in Round 3.