While his age is going to become a concern at some point, Kelce is the undisputed TE1 in Fantasy Football, worthy of a pick in Round 1 of all redraft leagues. The only players we all agree should be drafted ahead of him are Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase. Last year he outscored the No. 2 tight end by 102 Fantasy points. Mark Andrews is the only tight end who has outscored him for a full season since Rob Gronkowski in 2015. If there is no decline because of age, there is a real chance Kelce is the most valuable player in Fantasy due to his excellence and positional scarcity, like he was last year.