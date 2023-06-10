Williams won't be a priority draft pick this summer, but he might be one off the waiver wire during the year. Of course, we've said similar things for four years now without Williams even getting a sniff of regular work. He's averaged 5.1 yards per carry in his career but has just 47 career rush attempts. He's averaged 8.0 yards per catch in his career but has just eight receptions. He has zero career touchdowns. But if Joe Mixon misses playing time at any point, Williams should be in position to at least share carries. Remember the name as a possible waiver-wire add during the year.