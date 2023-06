Tucker is an undersized speedster who feels like he fits the traditional Raiders model to a T. He profiles most likely as a player who should only be rostered in leagues that reward return yardage, but if he returns kicks for the Raiders, that could be significant with their defensive struggles recently. In rookie-only drafts, Tucker should not be drafted before Round 4. He can be ignored in redraft until he earns a Fantasy-relevant role. If he does, it will likely be as a slot receiver.