After a career year in Miami in 2022, Sherfield will now play in Buffalo this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. With the Bills, Sherfield will compete with Khalil Shakir to be the No. 3 receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. When you include Dalton Kincaid and Dalton Knox, there likely won't be enough targets to help Sherfield perform at a high level on a consistent basis, which was the case in Miami playing behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However, should an injury occur in Buffalo, Sherfield could be a popular add off the waiver wire, so keep an eye on his production early in the season.