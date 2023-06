Irwin probably won't matter to your Fantasy teams, but he might matter to the Bengals. Last year the savvy receiver and kick returner played 40% or more of the snaps in six of his last nine games and had four touchdowns on 15 catches. An increased role wouldn't be a surprise since he has experience lining up anywhere, but a big jump in stats would likely only happen if a teammate suffered an injury (maybe multiple teammates). You're better off leaving him on the waiver wire on Draft Day.