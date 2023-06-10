Lawrence will enter the 2023 draft cycle as one of the most popular breakout picks at quarterback, and there's a lot to like about his projection. Lawrence made massive strides across the board in key metrics like touchdown rate, yards per attempt and completion percentage. He also started to convert his athleticism into points with five touchdowns on the ground. His 2023 supporting cast only gets better with the addition of Calvin Ridley. With his price likely to inflate as draft season unfolds, it's important to note Lawrence finished as a QB1 in just six games in 2022 and he had three weekly finishes outside the top 24. If you want to swing for Lawrence's upside, you'll probably have to grab him in Round 5.