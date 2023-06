Siemian is expected to back up Joe Burrow at quarterback for the Bengals this season. If Burrow were to miss playing time, Siemian would take over. His best Fantasy contributions were years ago with the Broncos, but he could rekindle that fire if he were to ever play with Cincy's awesome receiving corps. Siemian is worth a final-round pick specifically in two-QB formats by those Fantasy managers who take Burrow in Round 1.