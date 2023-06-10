Lance has started five football games and thrown 132 passes over the past three years, including his final year at North Dakota State. As he enters Year 3 in the NFL, he is still not guaranteed to start a game with the 49ers calling Brock Purdy their starter when he is healthy. If Purdy starts Week 1, Lance should only be rostered in Dynasty leagues and deep redraft leagues where you can start more than one quarterback. If Purdy starts 17 games, we may not even be rostering Lance in Dynasty a year from now. On the flip side, if Lance gets a chance to start this year, we think there is a very good chance his running ability and Kyle Shanahan's system will make him a viable Fantasy starter.