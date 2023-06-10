McBride started the final eight games of the season and struggled like most rookie tight ends do. He only averaged 30 yards per game, though he did flash in Week 17 with seven catches for 78 yards and a score. McBride was a truly elite producer in college with a rare 1,100-yard season in his final year at Colorado State. So he is a strong hold in Dynasty leagues, with the expectation he will eventually be a starter. But it will be hard to roster him in redraft leagues as long Zach Ertz is ahead of him on the depth chart. If something happens to move McBride atop the depth chart, expect him to move into our top 15.