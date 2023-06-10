Sermon will compete for a role in the Philadelphia backfield this season, but he's not expected to get much work barring injury. Sermon is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Eagles have a crowded backfield with D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott ahead of Sermon on the depth chart. And while Swift and Penny have proven to be injury prone in their careers, it would likely take injuries to both at the same time for Sermon to get any chance at playing time, especially if Gainwell and Scott are healthy. Keep an eye on Sermon's role in training camp, but he's not expected to make much of an impact for Fantasy managers in 2023. In 2022, Sermon finished the season with just two carries for 19 yards and appeared in only two games.