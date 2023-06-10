What a difference one offseason can make. In Burks' case, he didn't impress early in OTAs as a rookie from a stamina standpoint before dealing with an injury-plagued rookie season. His second offseason has been the total opposite, with Burks showing up in excellent shape and creating a ton of early OTAs buzz in Year 1. Burks' high point as a rookie came in Week 11 when he racked up 111 yards on eight receptions. Burks displayed the ability to win at all three levels as a rookie, which was a definite green flag after being billed as a raw route-runner entering the league. Year 2 will be all about developing his rapport with Ryan Tannehill and turning that 17.6% target share as a rookie into a significantly higher number. With just Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, and Chigoziem Okonkwo as competition for targets, a massive boost in volume is certainly possible. If that happens, Burks could be one of the best values on Draft Day and you should look to target him in the middle of Round 6.