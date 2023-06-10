The rookie Kraft gives the Packers some much-needed depth at tight end, but he also has a puncher's chance at being a stat contributor. The South Dakota State product has very good size (6-foot-5, 254 pounds) and surprising quickness with good hands. Green Bay's coaches have to work with him on improving his route-running and securing the ball before moving upfield, but after modestly averaging 12.3 yards per catch over his final two college seasons, the potential for him to improve is in reach. Dynasty managers will shop for Kraft with a late Round 3 pick in rookie-only drafts.