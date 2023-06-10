The WR2 role in Los Angeles is wide open but Atwell has done very little thus far to show that he is up to the task. There was one game all season last year when he earned more than five targets, and he had the same number of games with more than two catches. Considering he didn't play a single special teams snap in 2022, it may be more likely the former second-round pick is cut than it is that he earns a starting role. For now, he's hands off in redraft leagues and only a stash in Dynasty formats. If he makes noise in training camp or the preseason, we can re-evaluate.