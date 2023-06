Chandler will vie for a spot on the Vikings RB depth chart this preseason. He barely played as a rookie but has talent as both a rusher and receiver and is especially patient behind the line of scrimmage. If put into action, Chandler would be unlikely to hog touches, which is why he's barely a blip on the Fantasy radar outside of the deepest of leagues. His value would rise if it's clear he's the definitive backup running back in Minnesota.