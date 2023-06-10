After a slow start to his rookie season, Allgeier came on incredibly strong in the second half. Allgeier averaged just under 100 rushing yards per game (96) after Week 13 and scored inside the top 10 at running back in three of his last four games. Volume was certainly a factor in Allgeier's stretch run where he averaged 17.8 rushing attempts per game, and that number is going to collapse after the Falcons used a top-10 pick on RB Bijan Robinson. Despite the promising rookie season, Allgeier enters 2023 as a handcuff who could see some surprise red-zone and change-of-pace touches. He makes for a high-upside gamble for those who missed RB in the first few rounds starting in Round 10, and those who use a first-round pick on Robinson could look to handcuff Allgeier as soon as Round 9.