Bass should once again be considered one of the best Fantasy kickers this season, and he's worth drafting with a last-round pick in all leagues. For three seasons in a row, Bass has averaged at least 8.2 Fantasy points per game and made at least 27 field goals and 48 PATs. He also has eight field goals of at least 50 yards over that span. The Bills offense is among the best in the NFL, and Bass should continue to get plenty of scoring chances. He should be one of the first Fantasy kickers drafted in all formats.