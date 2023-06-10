Boyd might be unpopular because he's the elder statesman of the Bengals receiving corps, but the guy still averaged north of 10 PPR points per game for the fifth straight season. The problem is that his PPR average has declined five straight years, so it's hard to view him as even a decent receiver unless injuries befall other targets in the Cincy offense. Forty-six other receivers averaged more PPR points per game, and finding a receiver to get you 10 PPR points off waivers is usually not hard to do. Boyd's role in the Bengals offense doesn't figure to get any bigger, but it should still mean a lot of snaps and targets in the slot. For that alone, he's worth grabbing for a bench spot with a pick in Round 13 or later.