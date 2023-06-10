It might be time to consider Conklin a low-end starter in all leagues. His first season with the Jets featured 58 catches for 552 yards and three touchdowns on 87 targets, looking a lot like his final season in Minnesota when he had 61 catches for 593 yards and three touchdowns on 87 targets. That gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect in 2023, but the biggest difference is the addition of Aaron Rodgers in New York, and hopefully the quarterback upgrade can take Conklin to new heights. Now, the Jets do have a crowded receiving corps with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb, and Conklin also has to compete with fellow tight end C.J. Uzomah for targets. But Conklin is worth drafting as a low-end starter in deeper leagues with a late-round pick and is definitely someone to consider in tight-end premium formats.