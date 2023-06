Hoosman and Elijah Dotson enter Chargers training camp as undrafted free agents and longshot Dynasty sleepers, but Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller could leave the door open for one of them to make a mark. Add them in the deepest of Dynasty leagues and hope one can use a hot summer to catapult them into touches alongside Austin Ekeler. In rookie-only drafts, they shouldn't be drafted before Round 4.