Huntley has made four starts and played in at least six games in each of the past two seasons as the primary backup to Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. In the event Jackson misses time again in 2023, Huntley figures to play. Not that he's put up big numbers -- in eight starts he's hit 17 or more Fantasy points exactly once. Managers may want to roster Huntley with a very late-round pick in two-QB leagues as a backup to Jackson, but he is by no means a must-draft passer.