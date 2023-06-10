We like Lockett as a No. 3 receiver worth a pick in Round 7 this year. Once again, he'll probably beat our expectations. The 31-year-old has new target competition in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but he also has four consecutive years with at least 1,000 yards and five straight years with eight or more touchdowns. Among players with at least 700 career targets, Locket's 9.6 yards per target ranks fourth, behind only DeSean Jackson, Rob Gronkowski, and Julio Jones. Lockett's aDOT has fluctuated wildly the past four years, ranging from 9.7 in 2020 to 14.6 in 2021 back down to 10.6 last year. With Smith-Njigba likely working more in the slot, it could balloon again this year, leading to fewer catches but more big plays.