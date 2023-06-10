Remember Johnny Knox? Leanish speedy receiver? We're not saying Scott is exactly like Knox, but his good speed and quickness gives him a shot to be a part of the passing game as a complementary option. At Cincinnati, the 5-foot-10 wideout did a great job getting open, which helped him land 16.9 yards per grab over his past two seasons. He also scored 14 times in his past 25. Scott will never be a big receiver and has to get by on his small size. It keeps his profile from being great, which is why he's not worth drafting in seasonal leagues nor worth taking before 40th overall in rookie-only drafts.