Thornton had a relatively quiet rookie season in 2022 with the Patriots, but hopefully more production lies ahead in 2023. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Thornton finished his rookie campaign with 22 catches on 45 targets for 247 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. He had four games with at least five targets, and he scored at least 15 PPR points in two of them. Thornton could see an expanded role this year, and he should be at least the No. 3 receiver in New England. His main competition for targets will be JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker, but hopefully the Patriots give Thornton an expanded role. If he goes undrafted, keep an eye on him as a waiver-wire addition because he could emerge as a weekly starter in deep three-receiver leagues.