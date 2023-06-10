No Patrick Mahomes, no problem for Hill, who had a monster year in 2022 in his first season in Miami. Hill set career highs in targets (170), receptions (119) and yards (1,408), and he also had seven touchdowns, along with 32 rushing yards and a touchdown. It was the third time in his career that he averaged more than 20.0 PPR points, but he showed that leaving the Chiefs and Mahomes wasn't an issue. Now, some Fantasy managers might be concerned that Hill could lose a step at 29, or that Tua Tagovailoa gets hurt again and the Dolphins struggle at quarterback. But Hill played well even when Tagovailoa was out last season, and he should produce at a high level again in this offense. Hill is a first-round pick in all Fantasy leagues, and he should be drafted as a top-five receiver.