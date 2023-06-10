Robinson could be the No. 1 receiver for the Giants this season or struggle coming off last year's ACL tear. There's a wide range of outcomes going into his second year. Depending on the reports from training camp, Robinson could be worth a mid-round pick, but most likely he'll just be a late-round flier. Prior to getting hurt in Week 11, Robinson had scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his previous four games. He was starting to expand his role in his rookie campaign, and he offers plenty of promise. However, we know this isn't an easy injury to overcome, and the Giants also have a lot of mouths to feed on offense with Darren Waller, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Sterling Shepard, Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt. We'll see what happens with Robinson, and he could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues. He could also go undrafted if he's not ready for training camp or Week 1 and might become a waiver-wire addition during the season.