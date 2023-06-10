Billed as a toolsy prospect, Levis failed to show almost any rushing or big passing play upside during his final season at Kentucky in 2022. Some of that has been attributed to a lack of talent around him and a coaching change, but make no mistake - Levis is a developmental prospect. Unless Ryan Tannehill gets injured again or the Titans fall out of contention (something that hasn't happened in the Mike Vrabel era), Levis is unlikely to make a Fantasy impact in 2023. In one-QB rookie-only drafts, he's worth considering in Round 3, while two-QB formats could take him in Round 2.