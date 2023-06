Mallory offers a different skill set to others in the Colts' tight end room as more of a move tight end rather than an in-line Y like Woods and Alie-Cox. This could provide an easy outlet for a rookie quarterback like Anthony Richardson when the Colts run designed bootleg rollouts if Mallory can carve out a regular role as an H-back. Unfortunately, that role is highly unlikely to provide any Fantasy value. He is best left undrafted.