At 6-foot-2, Hutchinson adds another big frame to a Texans wide receiver corps that boasts primarily slot-type receivers outside of Nico Collins. He also has experience playing outside WR after spending over 70% of his snaps there in 2022. Hutchinson will have to prove that he can create separation working against NFL cornerbacks on the outside, but if he can develop fast, he'll have a good opportunity to earn snaps in an offense that seems likely to operate run-first with a heavy emphasis on pla- action passing. If that's your offensive style, would you rather get a 6-2, 207-pound receiver like Hutchinson on the field to seal the edge in the run game or a 5-foot-7 receiver like Tank Dell? If the Texans settle on the former, Hutchinson will find snaps. He's more of a deep stash in Dynasty leagues or deep redraft leagues at this point. In rookie-only drafts, Hutchinson is a late fourth-round pick.