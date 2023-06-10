We're advising waiting until Round 9 in redraft to target Charbonnet, though to tell the truth it is a bit of a guessing game how Pete Carroll will employ his rookie alongside Kenneth Walker. It's not often a team uses a second-round pick on a running back in back-to-back years. Charbonnet showed better passing-game skills in college than Walker and is a bigger back, so it is entirely possible by the end of the year that the rookie is handling the majority of the high-value touches. Early in the year, we're expecting a 1A/1B situation, with Walker in the lead role. Charbonnet is worth a late first-round pick in one-quarterback rookie-only drafts but could fall to Round 2 in Superflex.