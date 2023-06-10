If ever there was a player that Fantasy managers would like to see traded, it is Ertz. As of now, he stands in the way of a potential Trey McBride breakout at a position that is desperate for a young breakout. But that also might be an unfair way to frame things for Ertz. While he is 32 years old and he did miss seven games last season, he also averaged 12.6 FPPG the first nine weeks of last season. That's top-five production at the tight end position. We're ranking Ertz as a low-end No.2 tight end that we'd rather not draft in most leagues, but if he maintains his role and stays healthy, he is very likely to end up at the top of the streamers list early in the year.