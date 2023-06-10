Injuries kept Evans off the field too often in college, but he did some really special things when he was able to play. He averaged 129 yards from scrimmage per game and scored six touchdowns in six games as a 19-year-old sophomore at TCU. And he averaged 6.9 yards per carry across 290 carries in his college career, including 6.5 YPC in his final season at Ole Miss. If Evans can get healthy, he has a real chance to push Kyren Williams for the RB2 job and perhaps even take a little work off Cam Akers' plate. For now, he's no more than a late-round dart throw in redraft, but he's worthy of consideration in Round 2 of rookie drafts.