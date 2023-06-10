Wilson went from prized rookie in 2021, when he was the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, to being replaced by Aaron Rodgers two years later. We could see Wilson eventually get a chance to start again in the NFL, whether with the Jets or somewhere else, but he's not expected to play in 2023 barring an injury to Rodgers. Even then, the Jets might turn to Tim Boyle or Chris Streveler ahead of Wilson. He's been among the bigger busts in recent history, and he averaged 13.0 Fantasy points or less in each of his first two years. Needless to say, Wilson is not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues.