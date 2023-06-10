The Jets selected Kuntz in the seventh round of the NFL Draft out of Old Dominion, but he's not expected to have a huge role this season. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. Kuntz might be able to carve out a role for the Jets in the future, but he's behind three tight ends on the depth chart to open this season in Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert. Keep an eye on Kuntz's role in training camp, but it would be a surprise if he had much production in his rookie campaign. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Kuntz is only worth a late-round flier in deeper formats.