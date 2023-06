Moss saw an extended opportunity in the final few weeks of the 2022 season with Taylor sidelined, culminating with a 21.1-point PPR performance in Week 18 after most Fantasy seasons had finished. He didn't hit the double-digit point mark (PPR) in any other week and is unlikely to make any kind of Fantasy impact in 2023 with competition for passing-down work (Deon Jackson, rookie Evan Hull) unless Taylor gets sidelined again.