White should be the primary backup to Josh Jacobs, at least on early downs. But if the Raiders distribute the ball like they did last year, it won't matter much. Jacobs hogged 79.4% of the team's rush attempts in 2022, and both Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden are more suited for the passing downs work than White. That leaves White as a late-round flier at best, and someone you'll likely cut once the bye weeks hit assuming Jacobs is healthy. White is a solid hold in Dynasty, as Jacobs is a free agent at the end of this year. White becomes much more interesting if Jacobs holds out of training camp and continues to refuse to sign his franchise tag.