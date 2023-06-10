Rookie wideout Flowers will give the Ravens an infusion of speed and suddenness in their offense. At Boston College, Flowers scored once every 6.5 catches as a senior while averaging 6.5 catches per game (do the math, he scored 12 times in 12 games). Though small in size, Flowers routinely decimated all sorts of coverages including double-teams for big plays. The Ravens have a deep group of pass-catchers but the field-stretching Flowers may be the team's starting slot receiver in Week 1. You could reach for him in Round 9 in seasonal leagues but waiting would be better. It's a different story in long-term keeper leagues when Round 9 might be too late. In rookie-only drafts, bank on Flowers being picked somewhere between third and seventh overall.