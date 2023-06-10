Jones wasn't the highest profile acquisition the Jaguars made last offseason, but he immediately developed a rapport with Trevor Lawrence that led to 121 targets, good for 18th-most in the NFL in 2022. With Calvin Ridley added to the mix, you can expect Jones' targets to tumble in 2023, but how fast Ridley can establish himself in the red zone might be the key to Jones' continued success. Last season, Jones drew the 12th-most red zone targets in the NFL. If Ridley eats into that share as well, Jones will settle into more of the WR5 range. Look for Jones starting in Round 12.