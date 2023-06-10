Knight will compete with Michael Carter and rookie Israel Abanikanda to be the No. 2 running back for the Jets this season behind Breece Hall, which could be a prominent role with Hall coming off last year's torn ACL. Knight emerged as the best backup to Hall in 2022, and he had three games with at least 12 PPR points in seven appearances. If Knight does win the backup job, draft him after Round 10, especially if Hall is still dealing with his knee injury in training camp. He could be a surprise Fantasy option in 2023 if he gets enough touches.