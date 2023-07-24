The Saints have been pretty rudderless since Drew Brees' retirement, but they're hoping Derek Carr can at least provide a direction. That direction might be toward 9-8, but in the NFC South, that might be enough to get them back to the playoffs for the first time without Brees since 2000.

2022 Review

Record: 7-10 (20)

PPG: 19.4 (22)

YPG: 333.8 (19)

Pass YPG: 217.2 (16)

Rush YPG: 116.6 (19)

PAPG: 30.1 (26)

RAPG: 27.4 (14)

2022 Fantasy finishes

QB: Andy Dalton QB24

RB: Alvin Kamara RB16, Latavius Murray* RB32

WR: Chris Olave WR24, Rashid Shaheed WR73

TE: Juwan Johnson TE14, Taysom Hill TE16

*No longer with team

Number to know: 14%

That was Alvin Kamara's target share from Week 9 on. And, while that's a significant decrease over the 20.8% target share he had in his first six games (while missing two with injuries), it was still the fifth-highest mark in the league from Weeks 9 through 18. It was frustrating at the time, and I think indicated that the team might not be happy with Kamara despite the fact that he has remained a productive pass-catcher, but it was still a healthy enough role, dragged down by the fact that only two teams passed less often than the Saints last season.

There are plenty of questions about Kamara's short and long-term role with the Saints, and it seems likely he'll be facing a suspension at some point this season after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor breach of peace charge for his part in a fight in 2022. But, if the addition of Carr indicates a willingness to put the ball in the air, that certainly could benefit Kamara, even if he never gets back to being a 20% target share guy. Kamara's chances of ever being a top-five RB again seem pretty slim, but he could still be well worth starting, and he's being drafted as RB31 right now. That feels like a pretty good price.

2023 Offseason

Draft Picks

1. (29) Bryan Bresee, DT

2. (40) Isaiah Foskey, DL

3. (71) Kendre Miller, RB

4. (103) Nick Saldiveri, OL

4. (127) Jake Haener, QB

5. (146) Jordan Howden, DB

6. (195) A.T. Perry, WR

Additions



QB Derek Carr, DL Nathan Shepherd, DL Khalen Saunders, TE Foster Moreau, RB Jamaal Williams

Key Departures

DL Marcus Davenpot, DL David Onyemata, LB Kaden Elliss, DL Shy Tuttle, QB Andy Dalton, WR Deonte Harty, WR Jarvis LAndry, CB P.J. Williams

Available Opportunity

88 RB carries, 24 RB targets, 76 WR targets, 2 TE targets



Rankings and Projections

Award Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Chris Towers Derek Carr 20 23 30 21 Alvin Kamara 28 26 31 29 Jamaal Williams 43 42 50 37 Kendre Miller 49 49 NR 45 Chris Olave 14 14 14 17 Michael Thomas 44 38 44 41 Juwan Johnson 15 15 24 13 Taysom Hill 31 16 23 24

Chris Towers' projections

QB Derek Carr PA: 557, YD: 4014, TD: 26, INT: 12; RUSH -- ATT: 24, YD: 84, TD: 1 RB Alvin Kamara CAR: 145, YD: 579, TD: 4; TAR: 67, REC: 50, YD: 427, TD: 3 RB Jamaal Williams CAR: 159, YD: 637, TD: 5; TAR: 28, REC: 20, YD: 156, TD: 1 RB Kendre Miller CAR: 58, YD: 249, TD: 2; TAR: 28, REC: 22, YD: 178, TD: 1 WR Chris Olave TAR: 139, REC: 86, YD: 1167, TD: 7 WR Michael Thomas TAR: 117, REC: 78, YD: 839, TD: 5 WR Rashid Shaheed TAR: 45, REC: 29, YD: 406, TD: 2 TE Juwan Johnson TAR: 95, REC: 60, YD: 678, TD: 4 TE Taysom Hill TAR: 17, REC: 11, YD: 96, TD: 1; RUSH -- CAR: 96, YD: 482, TD: 5

Biggest Question

How many games is Alvin Kamara available for?



Kamara will likely face some kind of suspension from the NFL, though the fact that he pleaded to a misdemeanor might mean more like a 2-4 game suspension than a six-game one. There's still a pretty wide range of potential outcomes, but given the additions of Jamaal Williams and third-round rookie Kendre Miller -- and Kamara's diminished passing game usage in the second half of last season -- it's fair to be skeptical that he's going to be a focal point. Kamara still has upside, but there's also real risk that he's just a non-factor in 2023 if the team opts to go away from him.

One sleeper, one breakout and one bust

Sleeper Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie 2022 NCAA Stats (14 games, TCU) RUYDS 1399 REC 16 REYDS 116 TD 17 FPTS/G 19.3

Miller has the size we're looking for in a three-down back, and he showed some pass-catching chops in college, albeit on a somewhat limited basis, so he probably isn't going to be a one-for-one replacement for Kamara or anything. But if you're looking to chase upside in the event of a Kamara absence, Miller feels like a better bet than Williams -- assuming he comes off the PUP list relatively early in camp. Miller is recovering from meniscus surgery, and if he's not ready by the time preseason games start, I'll pivot to Williams, who isn't explosive at all but has at least been used in a three-down capacity before in the NFL.

Breakout Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2022 Stats REC 72 TAR 119 REYDS 1042 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.2

Olave is one of the free squares on the breakouts bingo card for this season, along with fellow second-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson. In some ways, he was just as impressive as Wilson as a rookie, emerging as one of just four players over the past four seasons with a target per route run rate of at least 25% and an average depth of target of at least 14 yards down the field. That matters because downfield targets are very valuable, but tend to be relatively infrequent, so showing the ability to earn targets at a high rate despite a downfield-oriented route tree typically means you are a very good player. Olave has to prove he can do it with a different quarterback, but if the aggression the Saints showed in targeting and acquiring Carr even before the rest of the market was in place could be a tell that they plan to be more aggressive throwing the ball. If Olave replicates his per-route efficiency in a high-volume offense, he could be an absolute star.

Bust Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. 2022 Stats RUYDS 897 REC 57 REYDS 490 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.1

I've made the case for Kamara here a few times, but there's significant downside risk that's worth mentioning. The Saints don't have as easy an out on Kamara's contract next season as you might think (cutting him would save about $2 million on the 2024 cap unless he's designated a post-June 1 cut), but given his shifting usage the past couple of seasons, it certainly doesn't feel like they view him as the same kind of focal point he was earlier in his career. We're seeing teams around the league devalue the running back position, and Kamara no longer looks like so much of an outlier as a playmaker that paying him top-o-the-market money makes a ton of sense. With two new backs added to the mix this offseason, there's at least a chance they more or less phase Kamara out, especially if he's suspended for the start of the season and the team gets off to a fast start. I think he'll still have a healthy role, but we have to acknowledge the possibility that the Saints just don't view him as that guy anymore.